New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar over the stone pelting incident, which happened during a Ganpati procession in the state.

Shobha Karandlaje accused the Congress government in the state of insulting Hindus and indulging in appeasement politics.

Also Read | Union Minister Pralhad Joshi To Inaugurate Hi-Tech EV Testing Facility at Alipore Regional Laboratory, Kolkata.

She said, "Under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and G Parameshwara, the law and order situation in Karnataka has collapsed. It appears there is no government ruling the state. Everywhere, Hindus are being insulted. For the first time, Mysuru Dasara is being celebrated as a cultural program."

Questioning the police over the law and order situation, she added, "In Maddur, stones were pelted at the Ganesh procession. What were the Police doing? This government wants to insult Hindus. Until when will this government continue to engage in appeasement politics? They should protect the Hindus."

Also Read | Did Nobel Committee Official Call PM Narendra Modi the 'Biggest Contender' for Nobel Peace Prize? Here's the Truth As Fake News Resurfaces.

Earlier today, there was a heavy police deployment in Karnataka's Maddur town after protests broke out on Monday evening against the stone pelting incident.

Markets have been deserted as shops have not opened since last night with the imposition of prohibitory orders. Meanwhile, the Hindu religious organisations in the area held a meeting on the issue.

A total of 21 people have been arrested following the stone pelting incident and the subsequent protest, which broke out in response. Earlier on Monday, police lathi-charged the protesters in an effort to disperse the crowd.

On Monday, pro-Hindu organisations held a protest against the reported incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh Idol immersion in Maddur town, Mandya district.

Reportedly, the minor clash broke out when the Ganpati procession passed near a mosque. According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the crowd was asked not to stay in the area for too long.

"When the procession passed near the mosque, there was a minor clash. The police had warned the people in the procession, telling them not to stay there for too long. At that time, some stone-pelting took place...When the procession passed in front of the mosque, a clash broke out. A mild lathi-charge was carried out. When people gathered in groups to create trouble, a mild lathi-charge was used," the Chief Minister said.

CM Siddaramaiah further added, "Be it Muslims, Hindus, BJP, Congress, or JD(S), the law will take its course. The police had warned the people in the procession, telling them not to stay there for too long. At that time, some stone-pelting took place." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)