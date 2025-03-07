New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Friday said that Azmi's membership from the Legislative Assembly should be cancelled over his statement on Aurangzeb

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said, "His membership from the Legislative Assembly should be cancelled. You should understand that glorifying Aurangzeb means insulting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. What could have been the reason for this statement?..."

Further, he said, "In Maharashtra, there was a demand for the resignation of those ministers who were involved in corruption and misconduct... Someone must have told him (Abu Azmi) to make such a statement to divert attention. BJP is an expert in misleading. It is a conspiracy of BJP..."

He also accused Azmi that to divert the attention he had made such a statement, and this is all a conspiracy by the BJP.

While everyone criticised Azmi's statement, he received the support of Samajwadi Party Chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, who claimed that the suspension violated freedom of expression.

"If the basis of suspension starts getting influenced by ideology, then what difference will there be between freedom of expression and subjection? Whether it is our MLAs or MPs, their fearless wisdom is unmatched. If some people think that by 'suspension' one can rein them in, then this is the childishness of their negative thinking," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing budget session on Wednesday over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

A proposal was brought in the Maharashtra Assembly today against Azmi's remarks. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil said in the House that Azmi's objectionable statement had hurt the dignity of the House, leading to the proposal to suspend his membership for this session, which the Speaker passed.

Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim. (ANI)

