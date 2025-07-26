Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday, visited the iconic residence of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati to honour the legendary music maestro.

The visit was marked by an emotional interaction with members of the Hazarika family and a guided tour of the home, which is now a living tribute to the life and legacy of the Bard of Brahmaputra.

During the visit, Sonowal was received by Samar Hazarika, the younger brother of Hazarika, along with other family members. They walked the minister through various rooms of the residence that display personal memorabilia, instruments, books, and photographs chronicling the maestro's journey as a singer, poet, composer and humanitarian.

Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Bhupen da's body of work continues to be a beacon of hope and pride for the people of Assam. His songs still echo the values of unity, compassion, and humanity -- values that every Assamese holds close to their heart."

Sonowal emphasised the importance of bringing Dr. Hazarika's legacy to the youth of today.

"It is essential that Bhupen da's timeless creations reach newer generations. His music and message are still relevant and can deeply inspire the youth to embrace humanity, social harmony, and cultural pride. He showed us that art can be a powerful medium of transformation -- and our younger generation must inherit that vision," Sonowal said.

Sonowal also highlighted the Government of Assam's plans to celebrate the centenary of Dr. Hazarika's birth anniversary with year-long programs that reflect his artistic and cultural contributions.

He expressed happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the centenary celebration, underlining the national and global stature of Dr. Hazarika's legacy.

"Bhupen da's music has the strength to bind Assamese society together as a powerful cultural force," Sonowal said.

He added, "It is through this unity and pride that we can take the Assamese identity to its rightful place on the global stage."

The transformation of Dr. Hazarika's home stands as a pious space of calm and reverence -- a place where one can feel his enduring presence and witness the many facets of his extraordinary life and legacy. It offers an opportunity for reflection, learning, and inspiration drawn from the timeless spirit of the legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Meanwhile, Sonowal also called on renowned journalist and writer Dhirendranath Bezbaruah at his residence in Guwahati and sought his blessings.

Bezbaruah, the founding editor of The Sentinel and a revered figure in Assam's literary and journalistic spheres, was lauded by the minister for his enduring contributions.

"Bezbaruah sir's unparalleled body of work and his contribution to journalism continue to inspire younger generations to pursue careers in media and literature with passion and commitment. I inquired about his health and wished him continued vitality and strength," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Later in the day, the Union Minister also visited eminent thinker and author Dhirendranath Chakravartty at his residence in Guwahati and held discussions on various subjects.

"At the age of 97, Shri Dhirendranath Chakravartty is a shining example of how one can lead a purposeful life through dedication and intellectual vigor. It was an honor to meet him, exchange pleasantries, and wish him good health. I hope the youth of today draw inspiration from his disciplined lifestyle and continue to excel in their respective fields," said Sonowal. (ANI)

