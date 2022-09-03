New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the commissioning of indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was a historic day for the country and words will not be able to describe the feeling of pride when he was on board the vessel.

India launched its maiden indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday, with Prime Minister Modi commissioning the warship that put India into a select league of countries with domestic capability to develop such large vessels.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Five Cops Suspended After 19-Year-Old Tribal Youth Dies in Police Custody in Indore.

Sharing glimpses from the ceremony on Twitter, Modi said on Saturday, "A historic day for India! Words will not be able to describe the feeling of pride when I was on board INS Vikrant yesterday."

"Today, India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology. Today INS Vikrant has filled the country with a new confidence," Modi had said on Friday.

Also Read | Free Electricity in Punjab: Around 25 Lakh Domestic Consumers Got 'Zero' Electricity Bill, Says Power Minister Harbhajan Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)