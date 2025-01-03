Nagpur, Jan 3 (PTI) A history-sheeter was killed, and his cousin sustained injuries after members of a rival gang opened fire at them in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

The shooting occurred near Babulkheda village in Khaparkheda police station limits of Nagpur district on Thursday evening, an official said.

Pawan Hiranwar sustained a bullet injury to his head and died, while his cousin, Bunty Hiranwar, received a bullet wound to his face, he said.

According to police, sharpshooters from the Sheikhu gang allegedly intercepted the victims who were travelling in a car with their associates. Six sharpshooters on motorcycles ambushed the vehicle and opened fire.

The Sheikhu gang was involved in the murder of one Hemant Diyewar, a BYJM activist, 10 years ago. The victim, Pawan Hiranwar, had been previously arrested under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and was only recently released before being externed for two years. His cousin, Bunty, was also externed.

The duo were involved in criminal activities and were booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 2018 for an attempted murder, police said.

One of the Hiranwars allegedly killed Sheikhu's brother, Saroj, in a road rage incident in 2022, they said.

The investigation is being led by SP (Rural) Harssh A Poddar, and three suspects have been detained for questioning, the official said, adding that the police are analysing technical evidence.

