India News | Hit by Speeding Motorcycle in Village, Woman Dies: Police

Hamirpur, Jun 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Ataraiya Dera village of the district, police said on Saturday.

Bharua Sumerpur police station in-charge Shriprakash Yadav said Sita had gone to meet her relative Sadlu Nishad in the village on Friday.

While returning back her house, she was hit by a speeding motorcycle, being driven by her co-villager Balendra around 9 pm. Her relatives rushed Sita to a primary health centre, but she was declared “brought dead” there, Yadav said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are on to search the accused motorcyclist, the SHO said.

