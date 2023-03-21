New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed the first supplementary charge sheet against an overground worker of the proscribed Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist outfit in the Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case.

The charge sheet against Mohd Rafi Najar, a resident of Sopore and close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Imtiyaz Kundoo alias "Fayaz", under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was filed in a special court here, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Stalks Minor Girl on Instagram, Posts Her Morphed Picture on Escort Service Website After She Refuses To Share Mobile Number; Arrested.

"Najar is a handicrafts dealer and based out of Pokhara, Nepal. He was found to be channelising funds for proscribed terrorist organisations in the garb of legitimate trade in Kashmiri handicrafts," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the profits accrued from the sale of the handicrafts were then sent to Kashmir through hawala channels and distributed amongst terrorists operating in the valley through another charge-sheeted overground worker.

Also Read | West Bengal: Second Anti-Submarine Warfare Craft 'INS Androth' Launched in Kolkata.

The spokesperson said the case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammaed (JeM), along with their frontal organisations such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) and overground workers operating in Jammu and Kashmir, to undertake violent militant actions in the valley and in other major cities, including Delhi.

"Investigations in the case had earlier established the connections of commanders of these proscribed organisations based in Pakistan with their operatives in Kashmir to recruit and train the youth in handling of arms and explosives.

"They had floated a lot of propaganda material in cyberspace to talent-spot and recruit these individuals who then function as sleeper cells and cause terrorist incidents, including targeted killings, acting in small groups or as lone wolf actors,” the spokesperson said.

As many as 26 people have earlier been charge-sheeted in the case, including Pakistan-based "listed individual terrorists" Bashir Ahmed Peer alias “Imtiyaz Alam” and Kundoo.

The NIA has also attached the property of Peer on March 4 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)