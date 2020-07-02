New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the death of people in lightning strikes in Bihar, and said the state government and disaster management teams are engaged in relief work.

"I am very sad over the death of many people in lightning strikes in Bihar. The state administration and disaster management teams are engaged in relief work. I express my condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief and wish the injured speedy recovery," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Twenty-six people were killed after being struck by lightning in Bihar on Thursday, officials said.

More than 100 people have died in lightning strikes in the state in the last one week, they added.

According to the state disaster management department, the latest casualties were reported from eight districts -- Patna, Samastipur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Katihar, Madhepura and Purnea.

