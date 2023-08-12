New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the Indian men's hockey team on its spectacular win in the Asian Championship, saying it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of the players.

India fought back from two goals down to pull off a thrilling 4-3 win over a spirited Malaysia in the final to claim their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Freak Incident: 35-Year-Old Tribal Man Killed As Stray Bullet Hits Him While Hunting in Alluri Sitharama Raju.

"Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team on the spectacular victory in the Asian Championship! This is India's 4th triumph and it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of our players," Modi posted on X.

He added, "Their extraordinary performance has ignited immense pride across the nation. Best wishes to our players for their future endeavours."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,200 Crore Ethanol Plant in Gorakhpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)