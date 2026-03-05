Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in various programmes and celebrated Holi with the people of the state, conveying his commitment to promoting folk culture, faith, and development.

The festival of Holi in Uttarakhand this year was not merely a celebration of colours but also reflected the message of the state's culture, faith, and development.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of March 5, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

A unique glimpse of Uttarakhand's rich folk culture was seen during the Holi Milan ceremony organised at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun. Folk artists from different regions of the state, Garhwal, Kumaon, Jaunsar, and the Terai, presented their traditional performances, creating a festive atmosphere.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, artists from the Jaunsar region performed the traditional Harul dance, while Holyar groups from Kumaon filled the environment with joy through their traditional Holi songs. The beats of drums, manjira, and other traditional musical instruments echoed with folk songs, immersing the Chief Minister's residence in the vibrant colours of Uttarakhand's cultural heritage.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Low-Intensity Tremors Shake Botad, Dahod, and Kutch Districts; No Damage Reported.

During the event, CM Dhami enthusiastically joined the folk artists. He danced with them, played traditional musical instruments, and enjoyed the folk songs. The moment was not only a celebration but also reflected the government's commitment to preserving the state's folk culture and traditional art forms.

Alongside the Holi Milan ceremony, the Chief Minister also carried forward the tradition of political courtesy and respect for senior leadership. He visited the residences of former Chief Ministers Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Trivendra Singh Rawat to extend his Holi greetings.

The Chief Minister's visit to Champawat during the Holi period was also significant in many ways. The large gatherings at various events reflected the public's strong confidence in the work of the Dhami government.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated the fair at Maa Purnagiri Dham and informed the public about the ongoing development works in the temple area. Facilities such as parking, drinking water, and crowd management are being modernised for the convenience of devotees.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the Kali Kumaon Holi Rang Mahotsav and the Holi Milan ceremony organised in Lohaghat. He interacted warmly with the public. The beats of traditional drums and songs, along with the large crowd present at the events, created a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

The Holi Milan ceremony organised in Khatima also became a strong symbol of public support and trust.

A large number of people gathered to celebrate Holi with their Chief Minister. The sound of drums, the colourful atmosphere, and slogans of "Dhami Zindabad" reflected a deep emotional connection between the people and their leader.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working for the protection and development of Sanatan culture and religious centres.

He emphasised that preserving the original character and cultural identity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the government's top priority.

The programmes organised on the occasion of Holi were not merely festive celebrations but also conveyed a message of harmony between faith, culture, development, and public trust. The large participation of people in these events indicated that the people of Uttarakhand are ready to move forward together with their Chief Minister towards development, while preserving their cultural identity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)