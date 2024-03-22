Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday extended his warm wishes to the public on the occasion of Holi, announcing that an additional celebration of the festival will take place on June 4.

"I congratulate you all on the festival of Holi. One more time, Holi will be celebrated on June 4," Bhajanlal Sharma said.

Addressing the media, CM Sharma expressed confidence in a historic victory for his party in the upcoming elections.

"There will be a historic win in Rajasthan. PM Narendra Modi will win more than 400 seats in India and will become PM for the third time," BhajanLal Sharma said.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday.

The counting will be held on June 4.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases wherein polling will be held on April 19, and April 26.

In the 2019 general elections, the saffron party registered a victory on 24 seats with a vote share of 59.1 per cent while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) had only managed one seat with a vote share of 2.1 per cent. Congress had received 34.6 per cent of the votes.

Earlier on March 20 Rajasthan BJP Chief CP Joshi criticized the Congress party's leadership, saying Congress leaders have no trust in their party which forced them to switch sides ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP chief said, "Due to distrust in Congress party and its leadership and faith in BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of Congress and other parties are joining BJP."

"Many leaders of the Congress party and other political parties are not happy with the leadership and hence they are joining BJP," Joshi further said.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary and co-in-charge of Rajasthan, Vijaya Rahatkar said, "The reason behind the Congress leaders joining the BJP, is that they are very frustrated with the Congress."

"Despite being in power for so many years, Congress did not do anything for the common people. PM Modi's policies for development are very good. People are very happy...I am confident that we will win all seats in Rajasthan..." she told ANI.

Earlier this month, several Congress leaders, including former ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, joined the BJP in the presence of Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari and Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi.

Former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state spokesperson of Congress Rajasthan Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala, among other leaders, also joined the ruling party in Rajasthan. (ANI)

