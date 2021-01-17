Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (PTI): To ensure the safety of its fishermen who put out to sea, the Kerala government has decided to install high-security registration boards with GPS/GPRS facility on fishing boats.

The project is being implemented by the State Fisheries Department for the complete protection and remote monitoring of boats.

In the first phase, hologram registration boards will be installed on 300 boats, a government press release said.

Such boards have already been installed to about 100 boats in Neendakara, Munambam and Kochi fishing harbours.

As many as 1,500 boats are expected to be covered in the second phase, and about 4,000 in in the third phase.

These boards are being installed at a subsidised rate, with the technical assistance from CDiT.

The high-security registration board with GPS/GPRS networking, which will help in locating and identifying deep- sea fishing boats, is made of materials that are not damaged by salt water in the sea.

It has holographic and laser systems to detect fake registrations.

A hologram board is attached on the top of the boat's wheelhouse for better identification and communication, the release added.

This ensures a clear 360 degree view and avoids damage to the registration board due to direct contact with saltwater and collisions between boats.

It is also helpful for security agencies as crime and smuggling using boats can be prevented.

Foreign ships and boats entering Indian territory for illegal fishing pose a threat to the security of the country itself.

The high-security registration board with GPS/GPRS networking has been developed, taking into account all the threats at sea.

Fishing vessels usually stay in the deep sea areas with GPRS connectivity zone for 10-15 days.

Due to the lack of a communication network there, the centralised monitoring system is unable to track their activities in the deep sea.

In this case, enforcement agencies such as the Coast Guard, Coastal Police and Navy can monitor fishing boats using government-approved registration numbers only, it said.

Authorities will be able to identify and investigate any unregistered fishing boats and those displaying fake registration numbers if they carry out any illegal activities at the national maritime border.

