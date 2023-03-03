Baghpat (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) A home guard in a village here allegedly strangled his 16-year-old daughter and threw her body off a bridge for talking to a young man, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Panchi village of the district on February 23, they said, adding that the man was arrested after police were tipped off about the murder.

Also Read | Mumbai: MNS Leader Sandip Deshpande Attacked With Rod and Stump During Morning Walk in Dadar.

The accused led the police to the spot from where he threw his daughter's body into the Hindon river in Mukari village, Circle Officer of Khekra Preeta Singh said.

During interrogation, he admitted to killing his minor daughter after seeing her talking to the young man on February 23 and throwing off the body into the river with the help of his brother Mohit, Singh said.

Also Read | Delhi: Cyber Criminals Use PAN Card Details of MS Dhoni, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty To Fool Fintech Firm ‘One Card’ for Credit Cards, Five Arrested.

The body has been recovered and action is being taken against the accused by registering a case of murder, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)