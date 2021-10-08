Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Ahemdabad airport on Thursday night.

He is expected to attend several programs including the inauguration of an oxygen plant and various development schemes, in Gandhinagar on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, he chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi and discussed the overall security situation across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and anti-drone strategy. (ANI)

