New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his wishes to Assam Rifles personnel and their families on its raising day on Sunday.

In his post on X, Shah said, "Greetings to the personnel of Assam Rifles and their family members on their raising day. The ever-vigilant and victorious force has stood as a bulwark, guarding the nation's internal security in the Northeast and securing the people. Salute to the lion-heart soldiers who laid their lives for the motherland."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam Congress Nominates Uday Shankar Hazarika for Lakhimpur LS Seat.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his greetings and said that the force has played a crucial role in maintaining peace in the region.

"Greetings to all the personnel of The Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary service, on their Raising Day. Known as the 'Sentinels of North East', the force has played a crucial role in maintaining peace in the region & assisting people during times of need," the Assam CM said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Issues First Order as Chief Minister From ED Custody: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 24, 2024.

The Assam Rifles, established in 1835, is also known as militia called the 'Cachar Levy'.

Presently, the Assam Rifles persist in their deployment across some of the most remote and underdeveloped territories, ensuring the safety of local residents.

Since its establishment with 17 battalions in 1960, the force has experienced substantial growth, now comprising 46 battalions. Furthermore, it maintains a training centre and several logistics units.

Through its prolonged service in tribal regions, the Assam Rifles has garnered the full confidence of the populace and significantly contributed to their integration into the national fabric. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)