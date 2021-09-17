New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted people of Telangana and the Marathwada region on the occasion of Hyderabad liberation day and said the country will forever remain indebted to those who laid down their lives for the unity of the country.

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state was merged with the Indian Union following military action, initiated by the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana and the Marathwada region on #HyderabadLiberationDay. On this historic day, I bow to the brave martyrs who fought against the cruelties of Razakars and Nizams. Nation will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifices," Shah tweeted.

He also posted a picture of Patel along with his tweet.

Shah is scheduled to visit Telangana on Friday and address a public meeting in Nirmal district to coincide with 'Telangana liberation day'.

