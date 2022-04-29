New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The details of the meeting were not immediately known.

Also Read | 34 Fresh Coronavirus Infections Take Madhya Pradesh’s Caseload to 10,41,414: Health … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

"Shri Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)