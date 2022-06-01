New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on June 3 to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and others, officials said here on Wednesday.

They said besides the Lt Gov, senior functionaries of the home ministry and officials from the union territory would participate in the meeting.

Also Read | RIP Krishnakumar Kunnath: Mamata Banerjee Pays Last Respects to KK, Late Singer Accorded With Gun Salute Honour.

The meeting comes in the wake of targeted killings of Hindu government employees by terrorists in the Valley, and also as the administration prepares for the Amarnath Yatra from this month-end.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)