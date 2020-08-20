Dehradun, Aug 20 (PTI) Nine villages in Uttarakhand's Dehradun and Haridwar districts, inhabited by people displaced by the Tehri dam project, were declared revenue villages on Thursday, making them eligible for benefits of government schemes among other things.

A notification to this effect was issued by Revenue Secretary Sushil Kumar.

The move paves the way for the residents of these villages to avail the benefits of all government schemes. They can also have their own gram panchayats now.

Seven of these villages are located in Pashulok area of Rishikesh in Dehradun district and two -- Tehri Vikas Nagar and Tehri Bandrakoti -- are in Haridwar district.

The seven Dehradun district villages are: Malidewal, Viryani Paindars, Asaina, Lambogadi Gojiyada, Sirayin, Sirayin Rajgaon and Dobra.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had last month given his nod to declare them revenue villages conceding to the old demand of the people displaced by the Tehri dam project.

