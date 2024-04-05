Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday conducted home voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar & Alipurduars Lok Sabha seats, an official said.

In case of home voting, polling personnel visit the voter's residence and accept his/her votes in ballot papers. Citizens aged 85 years and above and those with a minimum of 40 per cent disability can ask for this facility.

Also Read | NCERT Books Tweaks: References to Babri Masjid, Gujarat Riots, Hindutva Dropped From Political Science Textbooks.

The process will continue till April 14, he said.

The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections will be held in the three parliamentary constituencies on April 19.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Woman Hacks Son to Death With Machete in Dibrugarh District, Surrenders.

"A total of 11,997 voters are eligible for casting Home voting in the first phase," the official added

People, those who will cast their votes from home have to apply to the poll body in advance in the prescribed form, he said.

Altogether 34 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)