Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it launched its most affordable and fuel-efficient mass motorcycle -- Shine 100 -- in Rajasthan.

Yogesh Mathur, director, sales and marketing, said there has been a growing demand for the company's motorcycles in the state.

"We have a strong dealership network in Rajasthan and we will provide the best services to customers," he said in a statement.

Mathur said Shine 100 delivers reliable performance, comfortable ride, and comes at an affordable price.

The introductory price of the motorcycle is Rs 62,900 (ex-showroom) in Rajasthan.

