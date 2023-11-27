PM Modi during his visit to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati (Photo/ANI)

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Monday said that it has been a regular practice by the TTD to present Srivari Thirtha Prasadams and laminated photo of the deity to the dignitaries after Srivari Darshan at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Reacting to some social media reports, he said TTD as part of its regular practice of honouring the dignitaries, has presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Srivari Theertha Prasadams, a copy of Coffee Table Book on TTD, Panchagavya products, Agarbattis, 2024 TTD diaries and calendars along with a portrait of Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Monday morning in front of Sesha Vahanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

He said the campaign against the regular practice where the PM was presented temple honours in front of Sesha Vahanam in the Ranganayakula Mandapam was misinformed by some 'vested political interests'.

He said that for decades the VIP dignitaries have been honoured in a similar manner and urged the devotees not to be carried away by such wrong campaigns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati and offered his prayers earlier today.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi said in a post, "At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians." (ANI)

