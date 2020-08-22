New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Mishra on Saturday said that he hopes that the Central Bureau of Investigation does a professional inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"I hope CBI does professional inquiry in this. I want to say today that CBI's track record in complex murder cases has not been very good. Like in the Arushi murder case in which CBI's performance was disastrous. So I hope they will do a professional investigation which is expected by the Supreme Court," Mishra told ANI when asked about CBI probing the case of the Bollywood actor's death.

On BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra terming as illegal the handover of land of the century-old Puri Bagala Dharmashala to private hoteliers, Mishra said, "It is a typical Sambit Patra style, first he goes to Delhi in the morning and then returns to Puri in the evening, and says whatever he is told in Delhi in a press conference."

"They gave their land to the government for the beautification of the Jagannath Mandir within 75 metre of radius. To complete that work in land for land policy, it was the commitment of the government to give them 15 per cent land within radius of 300 metre. So 15 per cent land will be taken from Bagala Dharamsala and given to them. It is not for sale and not for any commercial purpose but for the beautification purpose of Jagannath Mandir."

"It is Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's commitment which people of Puri understands. Patra and other BJP leaders should not shed crocodile tears," he added. (ANI)

