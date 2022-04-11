Jammu, Apr 11 (PTI) All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Monday said it hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the major issue of liabilities under MGNREGA and infrastructural deficiencies in panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) during his visit to the union territory on April 24.

The AJKPC -- an organisation of elected PRI members – attacked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for allegedly being non-committal for addressing the issue of MGNREGA liabilities.

The people have been facing hardships due to non-payment of their liabilities, it said.

“We have pinned high hopes on the upcoming visit of the prime minister to Palli village in Samba district on April 24 where he will address representatives of nearly 700 panchayats and interact with farmers virtually from the village on the occasion of National Panchayat Day," president, AJKPC, Anil Sharma said while interacting with sarpanches and panches here.

Sharma said that they are hopeful that the prime minister would direct the authorities for clearance of all liabilities under MGNREGA in Jammu and Kashmir.

The sarpanches and panches alleged that they submitted several memorandums to authorities with regard to liabilities under MGNREGA but nobody listened to their concerns.

“Lieutenant Governor remained non-committal for addressing the issue of MGNREGA liabilities. The people have been facing hardships due to non-payment of their liabilities," Sharma said.

He said they would unitedly raise all issues confronting elected PRI members in Jammu and Kashmir and would try to get these resolved in a democratic way.

“We are already highlighting this issue through different platforms to apprise the central government about the concerns of PRIs in Jammu and Kashmir. We are hopeful that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would take up our issue with the prime minister during his upcoming visit to Palli village,” Sharma said.

He said they were hopeful that the prime minister would also announce the pending installments of 14th Finance Commission for 2019-20 and 15th Finance Commission for 2020-21.

