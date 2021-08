Hoshiarpur, Aug 3 (PTI) A man and his wife were killed when a car allegedly hit their motorbike here, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the accident took place near the Langarpur turn on the Jalandhar-Dasuya road.

The man's mother, who was also riding pillion, received injuries when the car hit the two-wheeler from behind, police said.

