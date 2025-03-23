Patna (Bihar) [India], March 23 (ANI): Asia Hospital director Surbhi Raj was shot dead on, SDPO Patna City Atulesh Jha informed on Saturday.

The victim was diagnosed with several gunshot injuries, after which she was referred to AIIMS, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Dismisses Abetment to Suicide Theory, Submits Two Closure Reports in Cases Filed by Actor’s Father KK Singh and Ex-Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

"At 3:30 in the evening, we got information that Surbhi Raj, the director of Asia Hospital, had been shot. When the police team reached there, they were told that when some staff went to the director's room, they found her unconscious and covered in blood. She was shifted to the ICU, where she was diagnosed with multiple gunshot injuries, and from there, she was referred to AIIMS. Right now, the news of her death has come. The police team is collecting evidence from all angles. Investigation is underway", Atulesh Jha said to ANI on Saturday.

Further details are awaited into the matter. (ANI)

Also Read | BJP President Election: RSS Says 'No Differences With Bharatiya Janata Party, Election for Party Chief To Be Held Soon'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)