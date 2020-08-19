New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has approved the reopening of hotels but gymnasiums will remain closed in the national capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a meeting on Wednesday, DDMA has given the approval for reopening hotels in Delhi.

Also Read | Jharkhand: BJP Leader Satish Singh Shot Dead in Dhanbad.

Gymnasiums will remain closed whereas weekly markets will reopen on a trial basis, stated the DDMA.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has 11,068 active COVID-19 cases, 1,39,447 recoveries and 4,226 deaths as of August 19. (ANI)

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Team Need to Seek Exemption From Quarantine if Plan to Stay in Mumbai For More Than 7 Days, Says BMC Chief.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)