Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case after the house of a 60-year-old man was burgled and cash and jewellery worth Rs 17 lakh were stolen from there, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Mumbra Devi Gate area between May 8 and May 31, when the complainant and his family were out of station, the official said.

“The crime appears to have taken place over several days. We have registered a case, and an investigation is underway,” he added.

