Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 22 (ANI): At least two people were killed and one person sustained injuries after a gas pipeline explosion in Kalol area in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, causing a house to collapse.

"Primarily it appears that two houses collapsed after a pipeline exploded due to gas leakage, experts are verifying it," said Abhay Chudasama, IGP, Gandhinagar Range.

The pipeline does not belong to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), however, fire tenders from the ONGC rushed to the site of the incident and carried out rescue operations.

"ONGC confirms that this pipeline, where the accident took place, does not belong to ONGC. As a responsible corporate citizen, ONGC Ahmedabad Asset is in touch with the State Government. machinery for fire and safety support. ONGC fire tenders have rushed to the spot," a statement from ONGC said.

The ONGC said it also instructed a Crisis Management Team to be on standby for any kind of exigency and support. (ANI)

