Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) A portion of the protection wall of a housing society collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Wednesday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at the housing society located in Panchpakhadi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Warns Action for Spreading Fake News About State Government on Social Media.

The 10x8 feet portion of the nine-year-old compound wall collapsed at around 1 am on Wednesday, he said, adding the remaining portion of the protection wall was in a precarious state.

After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and carried out work to clear the debris, the official said.

Also Read | Anju-Nasrullah Case: Indian Woman Who ‘Married’ Pakistani Friend Reportedly Threatens Her Husband in India, Says ‘Will Take Children to Pakistan’.

The area around damaged portion of the wall has been cordoned-off, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)