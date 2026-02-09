Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 9(ANI): The Petition Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Monday disposed of seven petitions out of the 19 placed before it, while the remaining cases were deferred for further consideration.

According to a press release issued by the HP Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, the meeting was chaired by the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Chairman of the Committee, Kuldeep Singh Pathania. Committee members Neeraj Nair, Kamlesh Thakur and Anuradha Rana attended, along with Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yashpal Sharma.

As per the release, Pathania said that 11 petitions related to the Revenue Department, four to the Forest Department and one to the Home Department were taken up during the meeting. Oral evidence was recorded from officials of the relevant departments and from Chief Secretary KK Pant.

Five of the 11 Revenue Department petitions were disposed of during the meeting, while the remaining were deferred with directions to the departments to take appropriate and expeditious action. Two out of four petitions related to the Forest Department were also disposed of, with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjay Sood appearing before the Committee to give oral evidence.

The lone petition pertaining to the Home Department was deferred as the matter is currently sub judice before the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The Committee also considered three petitions related to the Health Department and heard oral evidence from the Health Secretary. One petition was deferred for further consideration, while the remaining two were postponed to the next meeting without hearing.

Pathania said the Committee has received 97 petitions to date, of which 46 have now been disposed of. He added that two petitions were returned for lack of evidence, while in four cases, departmental heads have assured appropriate action.

Reiterating the purpose of the Committee, the Speaker said that citizens facing injustice or unnecessary harassment by departments can approach the Petition Committee for speedy and free redress. "The objective of the Committee is to provide quick and effective justice to the common people," he said. (ANI)

