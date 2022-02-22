Shimla, Feb 22 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will present its budget for the financial year 2022-23 on March 4, state assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar said on Tuesday.

Parmar told reporters here that the Budget Session of the state assembly will begin with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address on Wednesday at 11 am.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 'Soldiers Seen All Around', Says MBBS Students After Returning to India.

The Budget Session from February 23 to March 15 will have 16 sittings, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who holds the finance portfolio, will present his fifth budget on March 4 during the fourteenth session of the thirteenth assembly, Parmar added.

Also Read | Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah to Visit Manipur Tomorrow on His Maiden Campaign Trip for BJP.

The speaker stated that he had earlier on Tuesday held an all-party meeting to ensure smooth and uninterrupted proceedings of the House during the session.

Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha were present in the meeting, he said, adding that he sought their constructive cooperation during the session.

The session will also be held on Saturdays on February 26 and March 5, he added. Parmar said that Covid protocol would be followed during the session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)