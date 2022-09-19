Dharamsala (HP), Sep 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced the state government will spend Rs 3 crore to build residential accommodations for Class III and IV employees in Kangra.

Thakur was addressing a gathering of employees in Kangra district.

"The state government has cleared and fulfilled various dues and demands of the government officers," he said.

Thakur said the state government was committed towards the welfare of its employees.

Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal, Dharamshala MLA Vishal Nehria, district BJP president Chander Bhushan Nag, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal and others were present on the occasion.

