Shimla, Jun 2 (PTI) Excise Department has seized 43,000 bulk litres of illicit liquor during a raid in Nurpur Revenue district, officials said on Friday.

About 13,000 bulk litres of 'Lahan' were seized in raids at Ulehriya-Khanpur, Gangwal, Bhogra and Milwan on Thursday and 30,000 bulk litres of the same raw liquor were recovered and destroyed in similar raids on Friday, said Excise and Taxation Commissioner Yunus.

An FIR has been registered in the police station against those accused.

In another incident in Kullu, suspicious premises located at Banogi-Kullu-Beasar Road was inspected based on specific information wherein 588 bottles of English liquor and 369 bottles of beer were seized.

Yunus said similar drives are being conducted in other districts as well and excise teams of Bilaspur, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) Nurpur, Sirmaur and Mandi raided various places on Wednesday and Thursday and seized 170 bottles of English and country liquor.

Several boxes of country liquor (VRV Santra) were seized by the police in the Una district and after an investigation of the holograms affixed on the bottles, they were found to be illegal.

To make this campaign more successful, 30 teams have been constituted in all the districts with a direction to work promptly and take strict action against the culprits, Yunus said.

The department has adopted a track and trace system to stop any kind of liquor smuggling, under which all permits and passes are being issued online and liquor is being transported through vehicles equipped with a global positioning system (GPS), he added.

