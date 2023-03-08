Hamirpur (HP), Mar 8 (PTI) The Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira is widely known and reminds us of our glorious past, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldip Singh Pathania said on the concluding day of the four-day celebrations on Wednesday.

The speaker joined a procession from the entrance of the town in Hamirpur district and offered puja at the local temple of Lord Radha-Krishna. He also visited the exhibition stalls put up by various government and private organisations.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Stalker Holds Woman Hostage, Rapes Her Multiple Times in Bairagarh; Booked.

The main function was held in the huge Chaugan ground at Sujanpur Tira, where thousands of men, women and children celebrated Holi.

The festival of colours which marks the arrival of spring was celebrated throughout the state with great enthusiasm.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Fed Up of Drinking Habit, Parents Beat Alcoholic Son to Death in Madurai; Surrenders Before Police.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated Holi with cabinet ministers, Congress leaders and prominent citizens and hoped that the festival would further strengthen the unity and integrity of the country.

The Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira has its own significance and it has been celebrated since ancient times. However, it became famous when the Katoch rulers of the Kangra hills made Sujanpur Tira their sub-capital and Raja Sansar Chand Katoch took over the reins of the kingdom.

Chief Minister Sukhu had inaugurated the four-day national-level Holi festival on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)