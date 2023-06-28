Shimla, June 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla Wednesday distributed cheques worth Rs 3.78 lakh to six children who were orphaned during the second wave of COVID-19 in Mandi district, a statement said.

The Red Cross Society, Mandi provided the financial assistance with separate cheques of Rs 51,000 to three boys and cheques of Rs 75,000 to three girls, the statement said.

The Governor also distributed health kits to sanitation workers and wheelchairs to physically challenged persons through the Red Cross Society during a programme arranged by the organisation. Shukla also flagged off an ambulance during the programme.

Interacting with beneficiaries and volunteers, the Governor said that Red Cross provides important services to people in emergent situations.

He also expressed contentment that various activities, including blood donation camps, health camps and disaster management, were being executed through the Red Cross.

Shukla also hailed Red Cross volunteers' contribution towards Covid relief efforts.

He appealed to the district Red Cross Society to get more people work with the organisation so that its activities could be further expanded, adding that students of NCC and NSS could be associated with it.

