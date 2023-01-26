Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar hosted 'At Home' at Raj Bhawan on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was present on the occasion.

Justice Virender Singh, Judges of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Chairman and vice-chairman of various Commissions, Boards, Corporations and Vice Chancellors, senior State Civil, Police and Military officers, prominent citizens of the town and ex-servicemen were also present on the occasion among others.

Earlier, in the day, Governor Rajendra Arlekar unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

The Governor inspected the parade and took a salute from a march past, led by Parade Commander Lieutenant Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present on the occasion.

The contingents of the Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, the Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Uttarakhand Police, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme Cadets, Bharat Scout and Guide performed the march past on the occasion of Republic Day.

The troupes from Chamba and Hamirpur districts, Government Senior Secondary School, and a cultural troupe from Kinnaur were part of the cultural performances.

The Governor also presented the prizes to all the participants in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Giving the message of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao', the Governor and the Chief Minister appealed to voluntarily contribute towards 'Sukh-Ashray Kosh'. (ANI)

