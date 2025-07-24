Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Thursday, expressed concern over the state government's lack of seriousness in establishing de-addiction centres, warning that if prompt action is not taken, the state could face a crisis similar to Punjab, often referred to as "Udta Punjab."

Addressing a press conference and later speaking to ANI, Governor Shukla said that the government of India is going to introduce the efforts of the governor of Himachal Pradesh.

"The Government of India has decided to include the efforts being made in Himachal Pradesh against drug abuse in its national programs. This is both the inspiration of the Prime Minister and my own resolve to make Himachal drug-free."

He added that Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced that these initiatives will be adopted nationwide.

"A proposal named 'Kashi Sankalp' has been passed, which will now go across the country, and I am pleased that the programs initiated by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh are part of this," Shukla noted.

The Governor pointed out that the Himachal government has not been proactive in setting up rehabilitation centres.

"The state government should have moved forward to open rehab centres. For a long time, they have been saying that land has been identified and funds have been allocated, but nothing concrete has been done. If this situation continues, Himachal could turn into 'Udta Himachal,' and our generations will suffer," he warned.

Shukla recalled his recent visit to Varanasi for a government-organised event titled 'Nasha Mukt Yuva, Viksit Bharat.'

"Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who also chairs the labor board, met me in Shimla and invited me to this program in Kashi. I am happy to share that our initiatives here have been recognised and included in the broader national strategy," he told ANI.

Emphasising the role of media, Shukla said that the media in Himachal Pradesh has played an important role, and without media awareness, it is not possible.

"If the press and media had not supported me, these programs would not have succeeded. I have asked the media in Kashi to follow the example of Himachal's media, which actively took this campaign forward." He said.

The Governor highlighted various initiatives launched under his leadership, including campaigns like 'Chai-Panchayat Awareness Drives,' rallies, sports events, and awareness programs in universities and colleges. He added that students are now required to sign a pledge during admissions, declaring they will not indulge in drug abuse, and the administration reserves the right to take disciplinary action if they are caught.

"The media's support resulted in positive outcomes. Parents who earlier ignored their children's drug use are now proactive. Panchayats are informing police about suppliers, and the number of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases has increased significantly," Shukla stated.

According to official data, NDPS cases in the state have increased from 500 in 2012 to over 2,200 in 2023.

Citing a survey of 1,150 inmates, Shukla revealed that drug abuse is highest among individuals aged 15-30. "Awareness is the key to reducing demand. If Punjab's government is taking steps, Himachal must act seriously," he asserted.

Shukla also urged all political leaders to unite against drug abuse. "I have written to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, and other ministers, requesting them to raise awareness and take action at all levels," he told ANI.

The Governor further stressed the importance of expanding rehabilitation facilities. "Currently, only the Red Cross center in Kullu serves as a rehabilitation facility. The state government must urgently open more centres to curb the rising drug menace," he said.

Shukla also commented on disaster relief efforts, stating that while central leaders like JP Nadda and Jairam Thakur are meeting with Union ministers, "It is the state government's responsibility to ensure land acquisition and implement schemes for the affected people. The Centre will not bring the land; the state must act swiftly." he added. (ANI)

