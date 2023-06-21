Shimla, Jun 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has rechristened its Department of Information Technology as Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.

The approval to this effect was given by the state cabinet recently, officials said on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have this nomenclature reflecting its commitment to transform the state into a digitally advanced state, a statement issued here said.

IT Secretary Abhishek Jain said that vision of the newly named department has been reformulated in view of the rapid advancements in digital technologies.

The department will have four focus areas -- digital technologies, digital infrastructure and data governance, digital transformation for inclusive development, and IT Investment and Industry Promotion, the statement said.

