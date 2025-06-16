Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): An Israeli national who went missing while trekking in the snow line of the Dhauladhar mountain range near Dharamshala has been found seriously injured, police officials confirmed on Sunday. The injured trekker is being shifted to Tanda Hospital for medical treatment.

"The missing Israeli national has been found and is seriously injured. He is being moved to Tanda Hospital for medical treatment," Additional Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal told ANI today.

The 44-year-old trekker, Samuel Vengrinovich, has been missing since June 6 early afternoon.

As per the Additional SP, Vengrinovich was reportedly heading towards a glacier next to the Indrahar Pass trail, a high-altitude trek route in Himachal Pradesh.

Additional SP Lakhanpal said the District Disaster Management Authority received information about the missing trekker on June 9.

"On June 9, we received information from the District Disaster Management Authority that one Israeli national named Samuel is missing when he went to the snow line of the Triund area. After getting the information, police formed the teams, and we also called SDRF, local trekkers and other people. We have been searching for two days," said Additional SP Lakhanpal.

Despite harsh weather conditions hampering the search operation, police authorities used drones and coordinated with various support teams to trace the trekker.

"Because of inclement weather, the search has become a little difficult, but we used drones also and are trying to find out the area or the route where he exactly has come back, but still we are not able to find him," Lakhanpal had stated earlier during the operation.

Multiple teams were engaged in the intensive search operation, including members of the district administration, the local trekking community, the Israeli rescue team, Israeli nationals, and friends of the missing person. (ANI)

