Mandi SDM Attacked: Sub Divisional Magistrate Omkant Thakur Attacked by Mining Mafia in Himachal Pradesh, Suffers Tooth Injury During Action Against Illegal Mining (Watch Video)

The attacker was later nabbed by the police, It is believed that something heavy struck SDM Omkant Thakur's face, causing his tooth to break. He was brought to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi in an injured condition, where he was treated by a dentist.

Agency News ANI| Feb 11, 2025 10:46 AM IST
Mandi SDM Attacked: Sub Divisional Magistrate Omkant Thakur Attacked by Mining Mafia in Himachal Pradesh, Suffers Tooth Injury During Action Against Illegal Mining (Watch Video)
Mandi SDM Omkant Thakur (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mandi, February 11: Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Mandi Sadar, Omkant Thakur, was allegedly attacked by mining mafia when he went to the banks of the Beas River to take action against illegal mining. According to the officials, the assailants fled the scene after the attack. The attacker was later nabbed by the police, It is believed that something heavy struck SDM Thakur's face, causing his tooth to break. He was brought to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi in an injured condition, where he was treated by a dentist.

Upon receiving the news, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mandi, Apoorv Devgan, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Mandi, Rohit Rathore, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Mandi, Madan Kumar, and the ASP of Mandi, Sagar Chand, among other officials, reached the hospital. Uttar Pradesh: Cop Run Over With Tractor by Sand Mafia in Nawabganj.

Mandi SDM Omkant Thakur Attacked by Mining Mafia in Himachal Pradesh

Speaking to the media, District Collector of Mandi, Apoorv Devgan said the police are investigating the matter, asserting that the administration will continue to control cases of illegal mining in the district. "He (SDM Thakur) went to the banks of Beas River in the evening for inspection where he was attacked. Others with mining vehicles fled the scene. He (SDM Omkant Thakur) has sustained injuries on his face and he has been given treatment. Police are investigating. Mandi administration will continue to monitor and control cases of illegal mining in the district," he said. Crackdown on Sand Mafias in Palghar: Authorities Burn Boats, Machines Used in Illegal Sandmining Near Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sagar Chandra said that the attacker has been detained. "The SDM was attacked when he went to inspect a mining site. We are investigating the matter and we will take his and his driver's statement too, before we file an FIR. The attacker had been detained," ASP Chandra said.

