Shimla, Nov 8 (PTI) BJP leader Nalin Kohli on Tuesday said his party is running a positive poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh based on performance, credibility and commitments and not on empty promises like the Congress.

The state goes to assembly elections on November 12 and the BJP is eyeing to retain power.

"The BJP is going into this election on the performance of its government. On the fact that we are a double-engine government and we believe that Himachal Pradesh deserves to get more benefits of development," the party's national spokesperson said here.

"Ours is a positive campaign based on performance, credibility and commitments, which are not like the empty promises of the Congress," Kohli said, adding that the BJP has this time announced a "historic manifesto" focused on women empowerment.

Kohli also hit out at Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh over her reported comment that the BJP government misleads people in the name of Lord Ram.

"It comes as no surprise to the BJP that the Congress leadership continues to play politics in the name of Lord Ram. For us, it is a matter of devotion and we are not surprised that the Congress is raising questions on the Ram mandir (in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya)," he said.

This is because "they (Congress) are the people who actually questioned the existence of Lord Ram in an affidavit in the Supreme Court and went out of the way to see that the Ram mandir should not be built in any way," Kohli claimed.

Pratibha Singh's statement should come as no surprise because "they are the ones who came up also with the false bogey of saffron terror", he said and alleged that "they (Congress) have always followed the politics of somehow trying to malign the Hindu community for their vote-bank politics".

The spokesperson also dismissed Congress leaders' claim that corruption was rampant under the BJP government in the state.

Kohli, however, said that "if the Congress is really serious about corruption, they could begin by first looking at their leadership in Himachal Pradesh and the national leadership".

"Both families face allegations of corruption, are facing investigation, and are out on bail," the BJP leader said in an apparent reference to former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and the Gandhi family.

"In the state, the first family of the Congress was questioned in the famous apple scam in which scooters apparently transported the fruit. At the national level, the first family of the Congress has to answer why it wanted to take over thousands of crores of rupees of properties of National Herald into a personal trust," Kohli said.

