Shimla, Jun 26 (PTI) Eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh taking the state's total tally of cases to 851 on Friday, the Health Department said.

Among the fresh cases, 10 were reported from Kangra and one from Solan, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said, adding that the number of active cases in the state stood at 339.

Eight patients -- five from Kangra and one each from Shimla, Solan and Una -- have recovered from the infection on Friday, he said.

So far, 491 people have recovered, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, Dhiman said.

Himachal Pradesh has reported eight deaths due to the virus so far.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases in the state at 108, followed by 102 in Kangra, 45 in Solan, 27 in Una, 19 in Shimla, 12 in Bilaspur and Sirmaur each, 11 in Chamba, and one each in Kullu, Kinnaur and Mandi.

