Shimla, May 25 (PTI) An email claiming that a bomb had been planted at the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat here sent security forces into a tizzy on Sunday.

However, nothing suspicious was found during a search, officials said.

After information was received about the bomb threat, bomb disposal and dog squads rushed to the state secretariat and conducted a thorough search of the premises, the officials said.

Though the threat turned out to be a hoax, security was tightened at the secretariat as a precautionary measure, they said.

According to the officials, efforts are being made to identify the source of the email.

This is the second time that the secretariat has received a bomb threat email. In April too, there was a bomb hoax at the secretariat.

