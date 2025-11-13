Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), in association with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), will hold Brainstorming Session 2.0 at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on November 14, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar will address the event, centered on the theme 'Leveraging Defence Industry Ecosystem for Future Warfare'.

The day-long session will feature several high-level sessions chaired by senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and participation of senior officials of HQ IDS, Service HQs, Department of Defence Production, DRDO, academia & key manufacturing industries.

The deliberations will focus on critical domains essential for future warfare, including ammunition & explosives, autonomous systems and R&D in futuristic technologies. By bringing together key stakeholders from across the national security and defence landscape, the event will provide a forum to address priority challenges, identify growth opportunities and facilitate clear actionable plans.

The outcomes of the session will help advance Aatmanirbharta, empower India's leadership in future warfare domains and further strengthen operational preparedness & industry capabilities in the defence sector.

Earlier, on November 11, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, speaking at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) on Tuesday on defence and security, said that warfare today is witnessing a major transformation driven by rapid technological advancements, pointing out that "there are no runners-up in war."

General Chauhan said, "War is all about managing--there are no runners-up in war. There are no silver medals for the valiant efforts or consolation prizes or very brave attempts. The stakes in any kind of conflict are always high, and the very fate of nations, or survival of nations."

He emphasised that winning wars has always depended on sound strategy. "Warfare and winning in warfare are basically dependent on strategy -- that is the art of the journey," the CDS said.

"Gradually, the element of technology is taking over and overshadowing geography. Commanders who understood geography were always able to use it for their own benefit. Technology started influencing the outcome of battle significantly after the invention of gunpowder," the CDS said, with a focus on the evolving role of technology. (ANI)

