Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) Amid the ongoing farmers' stir against three Central farm laws, the Haryana government has approved a scheme to strengthen cooperative agricultural societies and help them build godowns and processing units, buy transport vehicles and create other agri-infrastructure.

The scheme worth Rs 139 crore would initially help over 7,200 primarily agricultural societies in six districts of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Sonipat, Gurgaon and Mewat to transform themselves into multi-purpose self-reliant entities, a senior government official said Thursday.

The main objective of this project is to develop and strengthen co-operatives like primary agriculture cooperative societies, district primary agriculture and rural development banks, milk supplies societies, industrial societies and self-help groups, through integrated co-operative development projects, he said.

In a statement, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said under this scheme, an area development approach will be adopted and a micro plan will be prepared for each of the selected districts, striking a match between local resources and needs.

He said the National Cooperative Development Corporation would fund the project under three heads namely, loan, share capital and subsidy.

The loan will be utilized for creating such infrastructure facilities as godowns, banking counters, transport vehicles and small processing units etc, he said.

The share capital would be harnessed for strengthening the base of these societies and the margin money would be used for augmenting the business of the societies, said Kaushal.

A subsidy will be provided for manpower development, training, monitoring and incentives, he added.

Thirty per cent subsidy will be provided by the NCDC for rural godowns of the primary agriculture cooperative societies under the Agriculture Market Infrastructure Scheme.

The life of the project will be four years and a monitoring cell will be set up at the state level to monitor all such projects in the state, Kaushal added.

