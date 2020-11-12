New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Installation of high security registration number plates (HSRPs) on vehicles will be scaled up post Diwali to daily 3,000 fitments at dealer points and 1,500 home deliveries, said a spokesperson of an HSRP supplier.

The Delhi Transport department has issued a public notice, asking vehicle owners to mandatorily install HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

"From November 15, the capacity to install HSRP is going to be increased to 3,000 at dealer points and 1,500 at home per day," said the spokesperson of Rosmerta.

A total of 30,100 orders (25,000 HSRP and 5,100 stickers) were booked for dealer point delivery till Thursday, out of which 28,023 were completed, he said.

Home delivery orders stood at 3,850, 3,000 HSRP and 850 stickers, by Thursday. Installations were done as per the scheduled date of appointment, the spokesman said.

"We are receiving 500 home delivery bookings daily on an average which are serviced by over 100 qualified and trained rider-fitters," he said.

Fitment of HSRP and stickers at dealer points across the city and home delivery in some selected areas resumed on November 1.

The process was stopped by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot last month who asked stakeholders to come up with a system to remove problems faced by vehicle owners in booking the HSRP and stickers.

