Lucknow, November 12: The cultural rainbow of the entire country will be witnessed this time at the ‘Deepotsava’ celebrations in Ayodhya on Friday as artists from many states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and from the Braj and Buldelkhand regions of UP will be exhibiting their skills.

Amidst lakhs of diyas (lamps) illuminating the coast of river Saryu, these artists will further glorify the festive celebrations of the holy city. In Ayodhya, which has become the center of attraction and curiosity around the world in the recent past, the Yogi government is also going to convey the message of cultural glory of India to the entire world. Deepotsav 2020: Preparations Underway for Celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya as 5.51 Lakh Earthen Lamps to Be Lit.

The folk artists of Bundelkhand will get a world-class platform to showcase their rich heritage as the culture department has specially included the `Diwari Toli’ of Bundelkhand at the ‘Deepotsava’ this year. The dance groups of the Bundelkhand youths will also make the celebrations special in their own traditional style.

Along with the other artists, the team of Ramesh Pal of Banda district, whose group has performed `Diwari Toli’ in many countries, has been invited to perform at the celebrations. With this, the intent of the government is to give a stage to the artists of Bundelkhand and a further boost to the economy and culture of the region.

Bundelkhand also share a special bond with Lord Rama as his penance and his sons Luv and Kush are also included in the culture of the region. With the arrival of Lord Rama’s Pushpak Vimana in Ayodhya, the artists of different regions of the country will start their reception in their unique way.