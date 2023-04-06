Srinagar, Apr 6 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday recovered a huge cache of ammunition from a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said.

Based on reliable input, security forces carried out a search in Haphruda Forest in the north Kupwara district early morning, a police official said.

He said the search resulted in the recovery of a huge cache of ammunition, including 720 rounds of 7.62 mm, most likely of Chinese origin, five rounds of RPGs (rocket-propelled grenade), nine booster tubes of RPGs, and 10 UBGLs (under barrel grenade launcher) that are likely to be of Russian origin.

The ammunition was concealed in two locations in the jungle area with adequate packaging, the official said, adding, a few of the ammunition were found in sealed packages.

A thorough search was launched in Haphruda forest for any more caches of arms/ammunition or for any militant hideout, official said.

