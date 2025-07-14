Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Ahead of the first Monday of the holy month of Shraavan (Sawan), devotees in huge numbers reached for the 84 Mahadev Yatra in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. July 14 marks the first Monday of this year's Shravan (Sawan) month. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles.

Every Monday (Somwar) of this month is considered especially auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Shiva.

Also Read | Kannauj Roof Collapse: 2 Labourers Dead, 1 Injured After Roof of Under Construction House Crashes in Uttar Pradesh.

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. During this month, devotees undertake fasts, offer prayers, chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek--the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with sacred substances such as milk, honey, and curd.

Many devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods permitted during fasting. Rituals are performed with great devotion both at home and in temples.

Also Read | Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew's Return to Earth Begins Today After Historic ISS Mission.

Devotees offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month.

Earlier on Friday, devotees flocked to the Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers on the first day of the 'Sawan' month. The sacred Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on the first day of the 'Sawan' month.

This year, Sawan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for Shiva devotees. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)